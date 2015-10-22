SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday that it is constantly considering many ways in which to increase shareholder returns including share buybacks but that it has no definitive plans to announce at present.

The Korea Economic Daily, citing unidentified sources, said the firm was considering buybacks as its primary option to boost shareholder returns. The company completed a 2.45 trillion won ($2.2 billion) buyback programme in January, its first since 2007.

"Samsung Electronics...is always considering various options including share buybacks to boost value for investors, but there is no concrete plan that has been set at present," the company said in a regulatory filing.

($1 = 1,136.4500 won)

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)