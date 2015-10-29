SEOUL Oct 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Thursday it plans to buy back and cancel
11.3 trillion won ($9.87 billion) worth of its own shares over
the next year to boost shareholder value.
Samsung, in regulatory filings and a statement, said it will
initially buy back 4.2 trillion won worth of common and
preferred shares from Friday until Jan. 29, 2016 because it
believes the company's share prices are undervalued.
The company also said it will return between 30 to 50
percent of its annual free cash flow via dividends or share
buybacks over the next three years. It is also considering
paying dividends on a quarterly basis starting next year.
($1 = 1,144.9000 won)
