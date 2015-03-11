SEOUL, March 11 South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd has raised its production target
for the new flagship Galaxy smartphones following positive
market reception, the Electronic Times newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
The South Korean paper, citing an unnamed source, said
Samsung increased its total production target for the Galaxy S6
and Galaxy S6 edge devices to 8 million units for April from 7
million previously. The company's production target for March
remained unchanged at 5 million units, according to the paper.
A Samsung spokeswoman said the company did not comment on
rumours or speculation.
Designed from scratch in an operation dubbed "Project Zero",
the Galaxy S6 and its curved-edges variant are critical for
Samsung's plans to reverse plunging smartphone revenues that led
to its first annual earnings fall in three years in 2014.
The new phones have been well-received for the revamped
design and various technological improvements, prompting some
brokerages to increase shipments forecasts for Samsung
smartphones this year. They will start selling in 20 countries
on April 10.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)