By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 12 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said it was sending fireproof packaging and gloves
to customers who bought the Galaxy Note 7 phone on its website,
so they could safely return the devices after a recall and
reports that some replacement phones went up in flames.
"A device containing a lithium ion battery subject to a
recall must be shipped in accordance with government
regulations, and these special boxes are required by government
regulations," the South Korean phonemaker said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The company, which permanently halted production of its
flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone on Tuesday, said it was also
scheduling appointments with Note 7 users to pick-up the
affected device.
Samsung halted production of the phone less than two months
after its launch, following reports that in some instances their
batteries caught fire. Its decision to scrap the device after a
recall of 2.5 million units last month was a blow to its brand
image and financial outlook.
A YouTube video by Android developer news site XDA
Developers, which said it received a "return kit" and
instructions from Samsung, showed a fireproof box that is
"forbidden for transport by aircraft" and gloves to handle the
device. The thermally insulated outer box that has ceramic fiber
paper lining has two smaller boxes within it and a static
shielding bag, the video showed.
In the United States, customers should use the U.S. Postal
Service and UPS shipping services to return their Note 7
devices in the fireproof box, according to a Samsung customer
care representative.
A U.S.-based Samsung spokesperson could not be immediately
reached to provide further details on the Note 7 return kits.
The U.S. Postal Service is only shipping Note 7 devices
through its ground transportation service, as required by its
rules on transporting damaged or recalled lithium ion batteries,
a spokeswoman said.
UPS and Fedex did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
Royal Mail Plc, operator of Britain's main postal
service, said on Wednesday it had banned the delivery Note 7
smartphones through its network for safety reasons, making it
potentially difficult for many Britons to return the recalled
devices.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by David Gregorio)