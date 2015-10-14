SEOUL Oct 14 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd unveiled on Wednesday the second smartphone
powered by the its own Tizen operating system, its latest bid to
increase the popularity of its own software ecosystem.
Samsung said the Z3 will go on sale in India on Oct. 21 for
8,490 Indian rupees ($130.59). While this is more expensive than
the 5,700 rupees launch price for its predecessor, the Z1, the
new phone offers better hardware including a faster processor, a
higher quality screen and improved cameras.
The world's top smartphone maker is trying to reduce its
dependence on Google Inc, whose Android operating
system powers Samsung's flagship Galaxy smartphones. The company
has also launched other products this year powered by Tizen,
including the Gear S2 smartwatch and premium televisions.
A person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in June
Samsung plans to launch more handsets running on Tizen this
year. Samsung needs to attract more smartphone users to the
operating system in order to gain more third-party developer
support, analysts say.
The Z3's low price could attract buyers in markets like
India, where smartphone penetration is still relatively low.
Researcher Counterpoint said the predecessor Z1 smartphone was
Samsung's best-selling smartphone in India during the second
quarter, thanks in part to its low price.
($1 = 65.0125 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)