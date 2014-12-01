SEOUL Dec 1 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd plans to launch a new sub-$100 smartphone
running on its own Tizen operating system in India later this
month, South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper said on Monday.
The paper, a local business daily, said Samsung will hold a
press conference on Dec. 10 to launch its first Tizen
smartphone, to be called the Z1. A Samsung Electronics
spokeswoman declined to comment.
Samsung had initially planned to launch a Tizen smartphone
in Russia in the third quarter but scrapped the plan. The firm
said at the time that it wanted to further enhance the ecosystem
behind Tizen. Only a handful of devices, including the firm's
smartwatch products, currently run on the platform.
The majority of Samsung's mobile devices are based on
Google's Android platform. The South Korean firm's push to
develop its own operating system is part of efforts to reduce
dependence on the U.S. firm, but delays in product launches have
undercut expectations.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)