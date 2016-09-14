BRIEF-Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
BEIJING, Sept 14 China's quality watchdog said on Wednesday Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's local unit will recall 1,858 units of its Galaxy Note 7 phones, after the Korean firm's product was found to have fire-prone batteries.
Samsung first halted sales earlier this month of the Note 7 in 10 markets, including South Korea and the United States, but not in China where it said the model was equipped with batteries from a different supplier.
The recalled phones were partly sold in China through an official Samsung website before the Sept. 1 launch as part of a testing scheme, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Monitoring Desk)
