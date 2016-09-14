BEIJING, Sept 14 China's quality watchdog said on Wednesday Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's local unit will recall 1,858 units of its Galaxy Note 7 phones, after the Korean firm's product was found to have fire-prone batteries.

Samsung first halted sales earlier this month of the Note 7 in 10 markets, including South Korea and the United States, but not in China where it said the model was equipped with batteries from a different supplier.

The recalled phones were partly sold in China through an official Samsung website before the Sept. 1 launch as part of a testing scheme, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Beijing Monitoring Desk)