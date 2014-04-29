People gather in front of an ad during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy Gear in Jakarta, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's (005930.KS) smartphone shipments rose 28 percent to 89 million units in the first quarter, but the world's top handset maker lost market share to Chinese and other rivals, research firm Strategy Analytics said on Tuesday.

Samsung's smartphone market share fell to 31.2 percent from 32.4 percent a year ago, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) which dropped to 15.3 percent from 17.5 percent, Strategy Analytics said.

China's Huawei Technologies had 4.7 percent market share, unchanged from the previous year, while Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) boosted its share to 4.7 percent from 3.9 percent.

(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)