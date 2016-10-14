BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
WASHINGTON Oct 14 Samsung Galaxy Note7 smartphone devices will be banned from air transportation in the United States starting Saturday at noon EDT (1600 GMT) under an emergency order, regulators said Friday.
The order from the U.S. Transportation Department and other agencies bars owners from carrying on the devices or in baggage during flights. Passengers attempting to transport them could be fined or have them confiscated.
Earlier this week, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd suspended the manufacture and sale of the Samsung Galaxy Note7 device following numerous reports of the phones catching fire. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by James Dalgleish)
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.