* Delay comes amid reports of new phone's battery exploding
* Samsung counting on Galaxy Note 7 to maintain sales
momentum
By Se Young Lee
SEOUL, Aug 31 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Wednesday shipments of the Galaxy Note 7
smartphone are being delayed as the firm conducts additional
quality control testing for the premium device.
"Shipments of the Galaxy Note 7 are being delayed due to
additional tests being conducted for product quality," Samsung
said in a statement to Reuters. The firm did not elaborate on
what it is testing and to what markets shipments are being
delayed.
Local media reports have said some users of the Galaxy Note
7, which launched in South Korea and other markets earlier this
month, have claimed that the battery for their phones exploded.
Quality control problems, if confirmed, could deal a major
blow to the world's top smartphone maker as the firm is counting
on the sales of the new device to maintain sales momentum for
the mobile business in the second half of this year.
Samsung has previously said demand for the new Galaxy Note
phone is far exceeding demand, creating a supply shortage and
forcing it to push back the launch of the phone in some markets.
The firm has said it is utilising all possible means to boost
production.
Production problems for the curved displays for the Galaxy
S6 edge phone resulted in disappointing sales last year, and
some investors fear a repeat if Samsung does not move quickly to
meet Note 7 demand.
The Galaxy Note 7 retails in South Korea for 988,900 won
($887.63) without subsidies.
Samsung's other premium smartphone models that launched in
March, the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, have been huge hits with
customers and helped boost its earnings in the first half of
2016.
($1 = 1,114.0900 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)