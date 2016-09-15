BRIEF-ECN Capital to raise $100 mln through preferred share offering
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
Sept 15 U.S. consumer safety agency plans a recall of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Galaxy Note 7, according to a person familiar with the plans.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Friday that owners of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones should stop using the devices and turn them off because of the threat of a battery fire.
The CPSC said last week it was working with Samsung to announce an official recall of the devices as soon as possible. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* ECN Capital to raise $100,000,000 through preferred share offering
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150.0 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qjNDDa Further company coverage: