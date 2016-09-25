SEOUL, Sept 25 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Sunday it was delaying the start of new
Galaxy Note 7 smartphone sales in South Korea by three days to
Oct. 1, a move it says is needed for speedy completion of the
ongoing recall in the country.
Samsung earlier this month initiated a recall of at least
2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets including
South Korea due to a faulty battery causing the phones to catch
fire. The firm said on Sunday about 200,000 affected South
Korean customers have turned in their devices, with another
200,000 people left for the recall.
"The recall rate will likely fall sharply should new sales
have resumed on Sept. 28," the company said. '
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)