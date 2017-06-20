SEOUL, June 20 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd plans to hold a media event in New York City to
unveil its next Galaxy Note smartphone sometime in the second
half of August, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters
on Tuesday.
The person, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the
matter and so declined to be identified, said the Galaxy Note 8
phone will sport a curved screen that is marginally larger than
the 6.2-inch version of the Galaxy S8 smartphone and feature two
rear cameras.
The person did not elaborate further on the phone including
the pricing.
Samsung Electronics declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)