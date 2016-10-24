SEOUL Oct 24 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Monday it is offering an upgrade programme
to Galaxy Note 7 customers in South Korea who trade in their
recalled device for a Galaxy S7 phone.
In a statement, Samsung said customers who trade in their
Note 7 phone for either a flat-screen or curved-screen version
of the Galaxy S7 can trade up for a Galaxy S8 or Note 8
smartphone launching next year through an upgrade programme.
Users in the upgrade programme will have to pay half of the
price of a Galaxy S7 device before exchanging to the S8 or the
Note 8, Samsung said.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)