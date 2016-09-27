SEOUL, Sept 27 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it has recovered more than 60
percent of all Galaxy Note 7 smartphones sold in South Korea and
the United States that have been recalled.
In a statement, Samsung said it was focused on replacing all
affected devices "as quickly and efficiently" as possible and
reiterated its request that customers affected by the current
recall should power off their device and turn them in.
The South Korean firm announced on Sept. 2 a global recall
of at least 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets
due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)