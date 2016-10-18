SEOUL Oct 18 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
said on Tuesday it will compensate component
suppliers for the discontinued Galaxy Note 7 smartphones and
consider giving them orders for other models to cushion the
blow.
Samsung said in a statement it would fully pay for unused
Note 7 parts that have already been manufactured, compensate
suppliers for unfinished components and pay for materials bought
to make Note 7 parts.
The world's top smartphone maker last week permanently ended
sales of the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7 smartphone less than two
months after launch.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)