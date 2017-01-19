SEOUL Jan 20 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd said on Friday it will hold a press conference
on Jan. 23 on the Galaxy Note 7 with the head of its mobile
business Koh Dong-jin in attendance.
Samsung did not elaborate on what will be discussed at the
briefing, but said earlier this month it will soon announce the
results of its investigation into what caused some of the Note 7
smartphones to self-combust. On Monday, a person familiar with
the matter told Reuters the probe found the phone's battery to
be the main cause.
