SEOUL, March 27 Tech giant Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd said on Monday it plans to sell refurbished
versions of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones that were pulled from
markets due to fire-prone batteries.
Samsung said in a statement it will determine in which
markets it will sell the refurbished Note 7s after discussions
with relevant regulatory authorities and carriers. The near-$900
phones were scrapped about two months after their launch in one
of the biggest product safety failures in tech history.
The company also plans to recover and use or sell reusable
components such as chips and camera modules and extract rare
metals used in Note 7s such as copper, gold, nickel and silver.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; editing by David Clarke)