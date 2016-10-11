Wall Street edges up at open ahead of Trump's budget plan
U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) will likely stop selling its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones permanently following the latest halt of sales and production, South Korea's Hankyoreh newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources.
The paper said Samsung would likely seek to make up for lost Note 7 sales through its Galaxy S7 models as well as the Note 5, which was the 2015 predecessor for the Note 7.
Samsung did not immediately comment on the report.
NEW DELHI India has offered to allow Apple Inc to import mobile handset components intended for use in local manufacturing tax free, a top government official said on Tuesday.