An outdoor advertisement, promoting Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7, installed atop a building is seen in central Seoul, South Korea, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 is seen at the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday it has halted the production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to consumer safety concerns.

Samsung will likely permanently halt sales of the flagship device permanently, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Samsung did not immediately comment on the matter.

