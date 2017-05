An employee uses a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone at its store in Seoul, South Korea, September 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will announce a global recall of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following reports of the devices catching on fire, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday citing an unnamed source.

Yonhap said Samsung will likely replace the batteries on Galaxy Note 7 smartphones through the recall, without citing a source. It was not clear how many phones would get a battery replacement.

(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)