SEOUL, Sept 22 South Korea said on Thursday it
ordered Samsung Electronics Co Ltd take additional
measures to ensure that batteries used in Galaxy Note 7 handsets
are safe, as the smartphone giant prepares to resume sales in
South Korea.
The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards, in a
statement, said it formally approved Samsung's plan to recall
Note 7 smartphones in the country. The recall was triggered by
faulty batteries that caused some of the 988,900 won
($897.04)phones to catch fire.
The agency said it ordered Samsung to have its supplier
conduct x-ray tests on the batteries before the components are
shipped, as well as a thorough inspection by Samsung itself to
ensure battery safety.
Samsung plans to resume new sales of the Note 7 in South
Korea on Sept. 28.
($1 = 1,102.4000 won)
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)