SEOUL Oct 10 A South Korean government agency
on Monday said it is monitoring reports that some of Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd's new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones
have caught fire amid a deepening recall crisis for the tech
giant.
The Korean Agency for Technology and Standards (KATS) also
repeated a warning from the transport ministry that Galaxy Note
7 devices recalled by Samsung should not be used or charged
inside airplanes.
South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that Samsung
decided to halt Note 7 production due to growing safety concerns
in cooperation with authorities in China, United States and
China. A KATS official told Reuters the agency was not notified
of a suspension in production yet.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee)