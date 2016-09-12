SEOUL, Sept 12 Shares of tech giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd fell to their lowest level in
nearly two months on Monday, hurt by worries about the fallout
from a recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone.
Samsung shares were down 5 percent as of 0014 GMT, touching
the lowest since July 15, compared with a 1.6 percent fall for
the broader market.
The world's top smartphone maker said on Saturday all Galaxy
Note 7 users affected by the ongoing recall should power off
their devices and turn them in. Samsung voluntarily initiated
the recall on Sept. 2 due to faulty batteries causing the
high-end smartphone to catch fire.
