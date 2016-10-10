UPDATE 10-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds celebrations, congratulations from Kuwait's emir)
SEOUL Oct 10 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is adjusting shipment volumes for Galaxy Note 7 smartphones due to reports of some of the devices catching fire.
Samsung, in a statement, said the adjustments were being made in order to conduct in-depth inspections and to improve quality control. The firm did not elaborate further.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds celebrations, congratulations from Kuwait's emir)
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?