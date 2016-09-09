SEOUL, Sept 9 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday it will expedite new shipments of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones from this week in response to a U.S. regulator's advisory to not to turn or charge the phone in flight due to faulty batteries.

"We plan to expedite new shipments of Galaxy Note 7 starting from this week in order to alleviate any safety concerns and reduce any inconvenience for our customers," Samsung said in a statement in response to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's advisory issued on Thursday.

Samsung last week issued a recall of its premium Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in 10 markets, including the United States, as they were equipped with batteries prone to catch fire. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; editing by David Clarke)