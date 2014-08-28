SEOUL Aug 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
on Thursday unveiled what it said was the first
smartwatch capable of making and receiving calls without a
mobile phone nearby, in the South Korean firm's latest effort to
find a new growth driver.
The world's biggest smartphone maker has been pushing hard
to develop the wearable devices market as it looks to counter
slowing earnings in its mobile division, which led to
weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings.
Samsung is hardly alone in pushing wearables, which have yet
to catch on with consumers. Rival Apple Inc is expected
to launch its own device this year and LG Electronics Inc
on Thursday announced its new G Watch R smartwatch
featuring a circular plastic OLED screen, a stainless steel
frame and leather strap.
Samsung's new smartwatch, called the Gear S, differs from
its predecessors with a bigger 2-inch (5 cm) curved display and
offers features like WiFi connectivity, pedestrian navigation
and a built-in GPS. This device will run on Samsung's nascent
Tizen operating system.
Samsung said the Gear S will start selling from October. It
did not give details on pricing or where it will be available.
LG said its G Watch R will launch in key markets in the
fourth quarter, without indicating a price.
