SEOUL, June 8 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd plans to offer a mobile payments function in a
smartwatch to be launched in the second half of the year, South
Korea's Electronic Times newspaper reported on Monday citing
unnamed sources.
Samsung would use near-field communication (NFC) technology
to support mobile payments on the smartwatch, the report said.
This is the same technology Apple Inc uses for the
Apple Pay function supported by its smartwatches.
The South Korean firm has said that its Samsung Pay mobile
payments service, which supports NFC technology, will be
available with "select partners" in July. The company did not
immediately comment on the report.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)