SEOUL Dec 26 Global smartphone leader Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd is planning a new product launch
next year based on its own Tizen operating system, the South
Korean giant's strategic push to free itself from Android and
blaze its own software path.
But after years of development and a handful of
Tizen-powered smartwatches and cameras, the only product
confirmed for a 2015 launch so far is a TV set.
While that may impress designers of smart homes, Samsung's
failure to release a handset based on its own operating system
is fuelling scepticism about its ability to build a meaningful
software alternative to Apple Inc's iOS and Google
Inc's Android in the all-important mobile sector.
"To be honest the software that Samsung has made on its own
so far have not been very good ... I have not yet seen anything
to suggest that Samsung has become competitive in the software
space," said Lee Min-hee, analyst at brokerage IM Investment and
Securities.
Developers say that until there is a meaningful user base
for Tizen they will have little incentive to make innovative
software applications for the system, deemed crucial if Samsung
is to convince wary consumers to try it out.
"I see it (Tizen) as very similar to Android but without the
gigantic user base," said Brazil-based Eduardo Ribeiro, founder
of app developer Kazoowa.com. "With that, it is hard to find
benefits in developing for Tizen."
Samsung's communications on the new system have only raised
doubts further.
The company announced and then scrapped plans for a Tizen
phone launch in Russia during the third quarter, citing the need
to "further enhance the Tizen ecosystem".
Meanwhile source-based media reports have suggested for some
time that a Tizen phone launch is imminent in India. In the
latest example, the Korea Economic Daily on Friday said a
low-end Tizen smartphone would debut in India on Jan. 18, citing
an unnamed company source. Samsung declined to comment on the
report.
"We have supported the Tizen platform for a long time and
believe Tizen to be a good alternative mobile platform for
consumers," the company said.
SOFTWARE STRUGGLES
Analysts say Tizen will struggle to make a dent in the
smartphone world. Android and iOS had a combined 95.8 percent
market share in July-September, according to Gartner, with
Microsoft Corp's Windows platform trailing as a distant
third at 3 percent. Samsung smartphones currently operate on
Android.
"It has been really tough for any other operating system to
position itself against iOS or Android ... So for Tizen to
succeed, it will need to bring a very compelling proposition to
the market," said Kiranjeet Kaur, an analyst at research firm
IDC.
Samsung has more than 40,000 software development employees
globally but its apps and content services have failed to stand
out from the crowd, and the firm is winding back some projects.
The company on Friday said its ChatON messaging app - one of
Samsung's more recognisable services - will be shut down in
February.
Earlier this month it disbanded its media solution centre in
South Korea that was responsible for developing and launching
software and content-related services.
Samsung's ability to support Tizen in the smartphone world
also may be diminishing, with the firm's global market share
down annually for the third consecutive quarter in
July-September, amid intensifying competition from Chinese
rivals.
Still, the tech giant is expected to press on with Tizen,
particularly in the growing smart-home sector where the
operating system's ability to run on devices with low computing
power could be a big advantage.
Plans for the launch of a Tizen-powered television next
year, revealed by a senior Samsung executive last week, would be
a welcome addition to the smart-home business. Samsung declined
to elaborate on the launch.
Samsung told Reuters in a statement it remained "committed
to developing the Tizen ecosystem with a wide range of
Tizen-based product categories".
