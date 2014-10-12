Oct 12 Shares of Samsung Electronics appear cheap and could gain as much as 50 percent, Barron's financial newspaper said in its latest edition.

Samsung's stock has fallen 19 percent this year due to plunging profits in its mobile phone business and it hit a 52-week low on Friday after a warning about its third-quarter profit earlier in the week.

But there appears to be little downside to owning a piece of the world's largest maker of handsets, as its memory chip business could generate an operating profit of $10 billion next year, compared with $8 billion this year, Barron's said in its Oct. 13 issue. Net cash and investments now equal 40 percent of Samsung's market value, it added.

The company is valued at 50 percent of its annual sales based on its enterprise value - equity market value less net cash and investments. Apple Inc, by comparison, is valued at 2.5 times its sales, the newspaper said.

"The Samsung story may require some investor patience. Yet the shares look promising, given the company's leading brand, fortress-like balance sheet, still-ample earnings, and a controlling family that sooner or later will align itself with outside shareholders," Barron's said. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)