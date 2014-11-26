SEOUL Nov 26 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it will buy back 2.2 trillion won ($1.99 billion) worth of its own shares in order to stabilise its share price and boost shareholder value.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said the buyback plan includes the purchase of 1.96 trillion won worth of common shares.

It plans to buy the shares between Nov. 27 and Feb. 26, 2015. (1 US dollar = 1,105.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)