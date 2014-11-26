* First share buyback since 2007
* Buyback comes amid growing demand for shareholder returns
* Follows similar announcement by Hyundai, Kia
SEOUL, Nov 26 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd on Wednesday announced a $2 billion share
buyback plan, its first since 2007, following investor calls for
higher returns against a backdrop of rapidly declining profits.
The world's largest smartphone maker will buy back 1.65
million common shares and 250,000 preferred shares to stabilise
its share price and boost value for shareholders, it said in a
regulatory filing, its second-largest buyback ever.
The buyback is the latest by a major Korean company
following similar action earlier this month by Hyundai Motor Co
and affiliate Kia Motors Corp, whose
buyback plans were likewise aimed at enhancing shareholder
value.
Samsung's plan comes amid mounting pressure for the tech
giant to return more capital to shareholders as it heads for its
worst annual profit in three years, dragged down by falling
market share in its smartphone business. The move is also likely
to appease shareholders after a year of declining shares.
Samsung shares are down 12.5 percent in 2014, having
recovered from multi-year lows seen last month, compared with a
1.5 percent decline for the broader market.
The company is also expected to increase dividend payouts
this year to further boost investor sentiment, though Samsung
has yet to specify plans.
The buyback plan comes ahead of Samsung's annual personnel
appointment announcement, which is expected in early December.
Its poor mobile phone performance this year has led to
speculation that major changes may be coming, including the
potential dismissal of the company's mobile division chief J.K.
Shin. Samsung said it does not comment on rumours.
Earlier on Wednesday, Samsung Electronics said it will sell
its stakes in Samsung Techwin Co Ltd and Samsung
General Chemicals Co Ltd for 761 billion won ($687.98 million)
as part of a broader Samsung Group divestment from defence and
chemical arms.
Samsung Electronics held 66.95 trillion won in cash and
equivalents at the end of the third quarter.
($1 = 1,106.1400 won)
