SEOUL May 12 Shares in Samsung Electronics Co
jumped more than 4 percent on Monday, their biggest
daily gain since August, after the hospitalisation of the
company's chairman for a heart attack spurred speculation it
would soon undergo a restructuring.
"In the awake of chairman Lee's hospitalisation, investors
are hoping for a massive restructuring within the group.
Expectations are running high for Samsung Electronics to be the
focal point in the restructuring," said S.R. Kwon, an IT analyst
at Dongbu Securities.
Lee Kun-hee, the chairman of Samsung Electronics, the
flagship of South Korea's biggest conglomerate, underwent a
cardiac procedure on Sunday after suffering breathing
difficulties and a heart attack. He is in recovery now, the
hospital said on Monday.
Shares in Samsung rose 4.3 percent by 0510 GMT to an almost
two-week high, outperforming the a 0.5 percent gain in the
broader market.
