SEOUL Jan 20 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is considering a stock split, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

Robert Yi, Samsung's head of investor relations, told reports at an event in Seoul that the company has been considering a stock split for some time but added that Samsung needs to consider a variety of factors.

"We have not yet reached a stage where there will be a decision," Lee said. (Reporting by Lee Changho; Writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)