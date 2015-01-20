* Company under pressure from shareholders after weak
earnings
* Split could boost value but also invite greater volatility
* Samsung says not yet ready to decide whether to split
(Adds analyst comments, background)
SEOUL, Jan 20 South Korean tech giant Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd is considering a stock split, a
company executive said on Tuesday, as sliding profits put
pressure on the firm to keep investors happy.
Samsung head of investor relations Robert Yi told reporters
the company had been considering a stock split for some time but
it was too early to make a decision. A split would make Samsung
shares easier to buy and could attract more retail investors.
"We acknowledge the sentimental effect of a stock split, but
how big an effect such an action can have on the company's
long-term value needs to be considered from a variety of
angles," Yi said without offering specifics.
South Korean stocks tend to trade at a discount to those
elsewhere due to weaker corporate governance, complicated
cross-share holdings and low dividends.
The world's top smartphone maker has launched a $2 billion
share buy-back programme and promised to increase its 2014
year-end dividend by up to 50 percent in a bid to lift its share
price and placate investors.
Samsung shares remain well off last year's peak of 1.495
million won ($1,380) after a string of quarterly profit
declines, though the buy-back and planned dividend increase has
helped them recover from multi-year lows.
The shares are still among of the most expensive in South
Korea based on the trading price.
In addition to potentially boosting trading volumes, a split
could also make the shares more volatile and invite greater
investor scrutiny of the company's performance.
Arch rival Apple Inc saw its shares end up 37.7
percent last year, thanks in part to a seven-for-one split.
Analysts said Samsung, part of South Korea's biggest
family-owned conglomerate, may be wary of driving its share
price too high as the group prepares for a generational change
in leadership.
"A higher share price will increase the inheritance tax
burden related to Chairman Lee Kun-hee's Samsung Electronics
shares," said Chung Sun-sup, head of research firm Chaebul.com.
"There's no incentive for Samsung Electronics to split the
shares now."
($1 = 1,083.5000 won)
(Reporting by Lee Changho and Se Yong Lee; Editing by Tony
Munroe and Stephen Coates)