SEOUL May 21 South Korea's Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd, the world's top television maker, on
Thursday said it stopped TV production in Thailand in the first
quarter to streamline its global manufacturing footprint.
The move comes after the company last year announced a $560
million investment to build a consumer appliances complex in
Vietnam, to mainly produce TVs, as part of efforts to boost
output across segments including smartphones and displays in the
lower-cost country.
A Samsung spokeswoman did not say whether the company would
move TV production from Thailand to Vietnam.
South Korea's LG Electronics Inc, which ranks
second in the global TV market, will soon shift its TV
production in Thailand to Vietnam, where labour costs are
cheaper and China-based suppliers are closer.
