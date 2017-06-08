(Corrects planned date for completion of plant in paragraph 3.
Repeats to fix technical glitch.)
SEOUL, June 8 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd plans to invest $300 million to build an
appliances factory in the United States, the Korea Economic
Daily reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources.
The plant in Blythewood, South Carolina, will manufacture
products such as washing machines and gas oven ranges, the South
Korean newspaper said.
Samsung will sign a formal agreement later this month and
plans to complete construction of the plant by 2019, the report
said.
A Samsung spokesman declined to comment.
The South Korean firm said earlier this year it was in talks
to build a home appliances plant in the United States amid
worries about protectionist policies under new U.S. President
Donald Trump.
Home appliances rival LG Electronics Inc in
March announced a $250 million plan to build a new home
appliances factory in Tennessee.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)