UPDATE 2-Conagra profit jumps, but shares fall as margins disappoint
June 29 Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned low-margin products.
SEOUL, June 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to open a $380 million home appliance manufacturing plant in South Carolina, the United States.
Asia's biggest company by market capitalisation said in a statement that the new plant in in Newberry County, South Carolina is expected to generate 954 local jobs by 2020. (Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)
June 29 Chef Boyardee pasta maker Conagra Brands Inc reported a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit as it cut back on promotions and jettisoned low-margin products.
* IGN Entertainment and Twitter partner on global live stream at san diego comic-con 2017