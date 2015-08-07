(Corrects denomination of investment amount in headline)
SEOUL Aug 7 A subsidiary of Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd plans to invest another $3 billion in Vietnam
to boost display module production capacity, a person with
direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
The investment by Samsung Display will be spread out over
several years until 2020, the person said. The company plans to
boost production of several displays, including organic
light-emitting diode (OLED) screens.
Last year, Samsung Display invest $1 billion to set up an
OLED display module assembly plant in Bac Ninh province, which
has started production in the first quarter. The source said the
company has yet to decide on how the additional investment will
be made.
Samsung Electronics has been ramping up production capacity
in Vietnam in a bid to lower production costs amid intensifying
competition in the smartphone market. The company is a key
customer for Samsung Display.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)