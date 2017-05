A speaker on a Samsung Electronics Wireless Audio Dock is seen at a shop in Samsung's main office building in central Seoul July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won/Files

SEOUL Samsung Electronics will freeze employee salaries this year for the first time since 2009, a spokeswoman for the South Korean company said on Thursday, without elaborating.

The move comes after the company's profit declined in 2014 for the first time in three years as its lead in smartphones was challenged by Apple Inc.

