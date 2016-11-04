(Adds details)
Nov 4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd,
already reeling from a global recall of its Note 7 smartphones,
said on Friday it would recall about 2.8 million top-load
washing machines in the United States following reports of
injuries.
The top of the washing machines can unexpectedly detach from
the chassis during use, posing a risk of injury from impact, the
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said. (bit.ly/2fC4bmL)
The South Korean tech company has received nine reports of
injuries, including a broken jaw, an injured shoulder and other
fall-related injuries, the agency said.
Samsung has received 733 reports of excessive vibration in
the washing machines or the top detaching from the chassis.
The recall involves 34 models of top-load washing machines
made between March 2011 and November 2016 and costing
$450-$1,500.
The top of the affected washing machines could separate when
a high-speed spin cycle is used for washing bedding,
water-resistant or bulky items, Samsung said.
The company has also been sued by some U.S. customers, who
have alleged that their machines "explode during normal use".
Samsung, the world's top smartphone maker, scrapped its
Galaxy Note 7 smartphone last month after failing to resolve
safety concerns.
It had announced the recall of 2.5 million Note 7s in early
September following numerous reports of the phones catching
fire.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)