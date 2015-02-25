SEOUL Feb 25 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it is preparing to start buying or selling the Chinese yuan for the won from the market in Seoul, which opened less than three months ago.

"Samsung Electronics is looking into starting won-yuan direct trading," the company said in a statement without commenting on details, including the timing or how large potential transactions could be.

Samsung's entry could give a major boost for the fledgling yuan-won market, which opened in December. China seeks to boost international use of the yuan while South Korea wants to be among the global hubs for increasing yuan-related businesses.

South Korea's government has been encouraging companies trading with China to settle transactions with the yuan or the won instead of the U.S. dollar. Such transactions could also help reduce the risk from exchange-rate volatility.

South Korea ran a $55 billion trade surplus with China in 2014. According to the Bank of Korea, 3.6 percent of South Korean exports to China and 2.3 percent of imports were settled with the won or the yuan during the fourth quarter.

It is not clear how much trading volume Samsung can generate on its own. The company uses the currency market to settle direct transactions between its headquarters and its foreign subsidiaries. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)