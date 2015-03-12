Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
SEOUL, March 12 South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it will start buying or selling the Chinese yuan for the won from the Seoul market on March 16.
The company would use the Korean yuan-won market, which launched in December, to settle direct transactions between its headquarters and Chinese subsidiaries, a spokeswoman said. She declined to comment on details, including how big such transactions could be.
Samsung's entry could give a major lift to the fledgling yuan-won market. China seeks to boost international use of the yuan while South Korea wants to be among the global hubs for yuan-related businesses. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
MUMBAI, May 7 After ploughing about $2 billion into minority stakes in Indian e-commerce businesses over the past few years, Japan's SoftBank is upping the stakes, looking to play consolidator and take a more active role at a trio of leading start-ups.