SEOUL, March 6 The head of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's memory chip business said on Tuesday that it is not interested in acquiring capacity from Japan's troubled Elpida Memory Inc and expects difficult conditions in the memory chip market to continue in the second quarter.

"We are not interested at all in adding capacity from Elpida," Jun Dong-soo, president of memory chip business at Samsung Electronics' device solutions unit, told reporters at an industry gathering.

"I believe both Toshiba Corp and Micron Technology Inc will be looking at Elpida to add mobile DRAM capacity and offer mobile memory chip package solutions, and any such alliance will create a strong competitor for us."