Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
SEOUL, March 6 The head of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's memory chip business said on Tuesday that it is not interested in acquiring capacity from Japan's troubled Elpida Memory Inc and expects difficult conditions in the memory chip market to continue in the second quarter.
"We are not interested at all in adding capacity from Elpida," Jun Dong-soo, president of memory chip business at Samsung Electronics' device solutions unit, told reporters at an industry gathering.
"I believe both Toshiba Corp and Micron Technology Inc will be looking at Elpida to add mobile DRAM capacity and offer mobile memory chip package solutions, and any such alliance will create a strong competitor for us."
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.