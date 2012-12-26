SEOUL Dec 26 Samsung Electronics
said on Wednesday it had filed a complaint against Ericsson
with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC),
requesting a U.S. import ban and sales ban on some of the
Swedish telecoms equipment maker's products.
The action taken on Friday by the world's top smartphone
maker, which accused Ericsson of breaching seven of its patents,
came after Ericsson requested an ITC U.S. import ban on Samsung
products and sued the South Korean firm for patent infringement.
"We have sought to negotiate with Ericsson in good faith.
However, Ericsson has proven unwilling to continue such
negotiations by making unreasonable claims, which it is now
trying to enforce in court," Samsung Electronics said in a
statement.
"The accused Ericsson products include telecommunications
networking equipment, such as base stations," Samsung said.
With Ericsson suffering a big drop in sales at its network
unit, down 17 percent in the third quarter, it is turning to the
courts to maintain its patent income, part of a wider trend
where big technology names are fiercely protecting intellectual
property as global sales of tablets and smartphones boom.
Ericsson is facing a growing challenge from Samsung
Electronics, a smaller player in the network equipment market.
"I'm sure that at this point, no one in the industry would
underestimate Samsung's ability to become a significant player,
if not the leader, in a new segment of the overall market for
telecommunications hardware," Florian Mueller, a patent expert,
said in a blog posting on Monday.
"This certainly adds a more strategic dimension to the
Ericsson-Samsung dispute."
Samsung Electronics and its arch smartphone rival Apple Inc
have been also locked in patent disputes in at least 10
countries as they vie to dominate the mobile market and win over
customers with their latest gadgets.
The European Commission on Friday charged Samsung
Electronics with abusing its dominant position in seeking to bar
rival Apple from using a patent deemed essential to mobile phone
use.
Samsung Electronics shares were trading up 1.3 percent,
outperforming the wider market's 0.7 percent gain as of
0037 GMT.