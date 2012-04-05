SEOUL, April 6 Samsung Electronics,
the world's top technology firm by revenue, estimated operating
profit nearly doubled in January-March from a year ago, boosted
by sales of its flagship Galaxy smartphones and its Note
mini-tablet and phone.
The South Korean group, which out-sold global smartphone
rivals last year, is set to consolidate its market position with
new products, including a revamped Galaxy S, in the next few
months.
Samsung, which will release its full quarterly results on
April 27, estimated its January-March operating profit at a
record 5.8 trillion won ($5.15 billion) versus a consensus
forecast of 5.0 trillion won from analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. It estimated sales at 45 trillion won.
Samsung shares have risen by a quarter so far this year, and
hit a life high of 1.351 million won ($1,200) on Wednesday. Over
the same period, shares in smartphone rival Apple have
soared by more than half, taking the California-based firm's
value to above $582 billion - more than three times that of
Samsung.