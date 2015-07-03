SEOUL, July 3 U.K.-based fund Hermes Investment
Management Ltd disclosed on Friday that it owns slightly more
than 5 percent in Samsung Group affiliate Samsung Fine
Chemicals Co Ltd through related parties.
Hermes, in a regulatory filing, said that five funds under
its management acquired 13,693 shares in Samsung Fine Chemicals
on June 26 to add to the 1.28 million shares - a 4.97 percent
stake - it already owned. South Korean regulations require
investors to make a public disclosure if they own 5 percent or
more in a publicly traded company.
The fund's disclosure comes amid a public battle between
Samsung C&T Corp and U.S. activist hedge fund
Elliott Associates over a proposed $8 billion all-stock takeover
from Samsung Group de facto holding company Cheil Industries Inc
.
Samsung Group affiliates and related parties including
Samsung C&T hold 31.2 percent of Samsung Fine Chemicals, but the
chemical producer is not considered central to Samsung Group's
ownership structure.
A spokesman at Samsung Fine Chemicals, which makes chemical
products like ammonia and other material used in electronics,
told Reuters that Hermes has been an investor in the company for
some time, having owned nearly 3 percent of the company at
end-2014.
Hermes has not communicated with Samsung Fine Chemicals
about increasing its holdings, the Samsung spokesman said. He
said the U.K. fund appears to be a financial investor, adding
that Hermes has not made any requests to the company regarding
its operations or management.
Hermes could not be immediately reached for a comment.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)