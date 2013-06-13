HELSINKI, June 13 Mobile phone maker Samsung
Electronics is set to open a new research and
development centre in Nokia's home town on Thursday,
highlighting the Korean company's ascendancy over its once
dominant Finnish rival.
Samsung's newest R&D facility, its first in the Nordic
region, is located in Espoo, Finland, where Nokia has its
headquarters. Details on staffing and investment plans are due
to be unveiled later in the day.
The move follows the opening of R&D facilities in Finland by
other technology firms including Huawei and Intel
, which have sought to take advantage of the country's
high concentration of engineers and software developers - many
of whom previously worked at Nokia or its related businesses.
Nokia has had to cut back on its own resources in recent
years, laying off thousands of employees and selling its glass
and steel waterfront office building in Espoo and leasing it
back to conserve cash.
Market data shows Samsung is now the leader in the global
mobile phone market, a position previously held by Nokia. It has
been particularly dominant in highly-profitable smartphones,
shipping more units in the first quarter than the next four
vendors combined.