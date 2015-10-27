Boozt plans listing on Stockholm stock exchange
** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement
SEOUL Oct 27 Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd said on Tuesday it would buy back 532 billion won ($470.81 million) worth of its own shares.
Samsung Fire & Marine, Samsung Group's general insurance arm, said the buyback aimed to stabilize share prices and boost shareholder value. ($1=1,129.9600 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
** Online fashion portal Boozt intends to proceed with an initial public offering of the company’s shares on the Stockholm stock exchange, the company said in a statement
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners