* Goes on sale in 28 countries on Tuesday
* S3 has voice recognition, bigger screen than iPhone 4S
* Queue overnight outside Berlin store
* Samsung shares down 0.2 pct, lagging Seoul market
By Miyoung Kim and Paul Sandle
SEOUL/LONDON, May 29 Samsung Electronics
launched its top-of-the-range Galaxy S3 smartphone
in Europe on Tuesday, aiming to outsell its previous model that
helped the South Korean company topple Apple as the
world's largest smartphone maker.
The Galaxy S3, which tracks the user's eye movements to keep
the screen from dimming or turning off while in use, hits stores
in 28 European and Middle East countries, including Germany, as
Samsung aims to increase its lead over Apple months ahead of its
new iPhone, expected in the third quarter.
Samsung has tried to create the kind of frenzy around the
launch that has become the norm for Apple's new gadgets. But
some customers will have to wait a couple of weeks to get their
phone because of delays in making it in a newly-invented "Pebble
Blue" colour.
In Berlin, about 50 customers queued outside the BASE mobile
phone shop on Monday night eager to be the first to lay their
hands on the S3.
Also in Frankfurt some 100 people were in the queue this
morning when the Deutsche Telekom shop on the city's
busiest shopping street The Zeil opened.
"That's about the same as when the latest iPhone went on
sale," said 21-year old Steven Barth, who was taking orders at
the shop. "I think our publicity campaign also helps. We are
giving away about a hundred Galaxys today, in this shop."
Robert, a student from Frankfurt, who declined to give his
last name as he should have been studying, said he had already
ordered his Galaxy S3.
"I didn't really like it when Apple was selling the iPhone
only via Deutsche Telekom. That's when I decided to buy a
Samsung and never left," the 28-year old said.
Other Frankfurt cellphone stores were not so busy.
And in Paris, several cellphone stores did not have the S3
and sales assistants said they did not know when they would get
it.
"Consumers have been waiting for the Galaxy S3. It's one of
the few emblematic smartphone launches this year," said Laurent
Lame, marketing director of devices for French operator SFR.
He said Samsung was aiming for a similar buzz as with iPhone
launches.
"Samsung has closely guarded the details of the phone to
create a sense of secrets and confidentiality that then makes
the launch into an event. They do 'teasing' like Apple does
now," Lame said.
A spokesman for Vodafone in Britain said the device had been
the most pre-ordered Android device in its line-up ever.
MASSIVE MARKETING
The smartphone, running on Google's Android
operating system, boasts a 4.8-inch (12.2 cm) screen, one of the
largest on smartphones ever, and much bigger than the 3.5-inch
display on the iPhone 4S.
Top global carriers - from Britain's Vodafone to
Singapore's SingTel - have started to promote the S3
aggressively, fuelling speculation the smartphone could top its
predecessor, the Galaxy S2's 20 million sales worldwide.
Samsung itself has said it expects the new flagship model to
outsell its predecessor.
Samsung introduced its first Galaxy in 2010, three years
after the iPhone's debut, to counter Apple's roaring success in
smartphones when the troubles of bigger rivals Nokia
and BlackBerry maker Research In Motion had started.
Samsung sold 44.5 million smartphones in January-March -
equal to nearly 21,000 every hour - giving it 30.6 percent
market share. Apple sold 35.1 million iPhones, taking 24.1
percent market share.
"The Galaxy S3 is a real challenger to the upcoming iPhone,"
said Francisco Jeronimo, an IDC analyst based in London. "This
is likely be one of the most sold smartphones this year, though
the real test will come when the next iPhone is launched."
In the race for global smartphone supremacy, Apple has
accused Samsung of copying some of its products. The South
Korean company counter-claims that Apple has infringed its
patents. Both have denied the allegations, and a long-running
court saga continues.
Apple plans to use a larger screen on the next iPhone,
according to people familiar with the situation. The current
iPhone 4S model was introduced last October.
Samsung has launched its own music service on the Galaxy S3,
putting itself head-to-head with Apple. It has previously
rebranded existing music and video services.
"Samsung is not known for our content services; we make good
hardware products but we haven't done much in the content space
but that's changing," T.J. Kang, senior vice president of
Samsung Electronics' Media Solution Center, said.
"We are doing it to create a better experience for our users.
There are things we could do better if we have complete control
over all of the service."
MORE ROUNDED
In a departure from its predecessor, whose look and feel
became the main subject of the legal dispute with Apple, the
latest Galaxy has a more rounded outline. It also has voice
recognition, dubbed S Voice, which will inevitably be compared
with Apple's Siri, and image recognition software that can tag
and share photographs.
Prices vary depending on the contract. A model with 16
gigabytes of memory costs up to 189 pounds ($300) under a
12-month contract with Vodafone. A similar package for
the iPhone 4s costs 159 pounds, but comes with a more expensive
monthly data plan.
Samsung said it will release the S3 via 296 carriers in 145
countries by July.
Profit from Samsung's mobile division nearly tripled in
January-March to $3.6 billion, accounting for 73 percent of
operating profit.
Analysts estimate its global marketing campaign for the S3
will likely have cost several hundred million dollars.
Samsung - whose shares have gained 82 percent since
late-August, beating Apple's 58 percent rise - is now banking on
an aggressive marketing campaign ahead of the summer London
Olympics to further drive sales. It has said its mobile market
share in China doubled after the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
"The S3 is supported by an unprecedented promotional
campaign," said Geoff Blaber, an analyst at CCS Insight in
London. "Samsung's timing with the Galaxy S3 is perfect."